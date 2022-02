DALLAS (KDAF) — Kevin Roosevelt Moore, known as Keb’ Mo’, is a modern-day blues musician. He’s a man of many talents, he can sing, play the guitar, harmonica as well as banjo‎.

The five-time Grammy award winner was born in Compton, California and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yolonda Williams recently visited him backstage at the Majestic Theater and talked to him about his career.