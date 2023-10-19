(Motor Authority) — A documentary series hosted by actor Keanu Reeves and detailing the underdog story of Brawn GP’s success in the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship is coming soon.

The four-part series is set for a debut on Nov. 15 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Produced by North One, the documentary tells the story of Ross Brawn’s purchase of the Honda F1 team prior to the start of the 2009 season for just one British pound, and his subsequent turnaround of the team, which resulted in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles.

The Drivers’ title was awarded to Jenson Button, who features in the series and has confirmed via social media that plenty of unseen archival footage shot during the 2009 season will be featured. Also set to make an appearance will be Brawn, Nick Fry, who served as the team’s CEO, and Rubens Barrichello, who was Button’s teammate.

Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button in “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story”

Despite the success, Brawn sold the team to Mercedes-Benz after that single epic season and stayed with the squad until 2013, after which he took a break from F1. He returned in 2017 to take up his current role as a manager on the sport’s administrative side.

Button moved to McLaren after the sale but failed to find major success there and finally left F1 after 2017. Barrichello, who finished third in 2009, joined Williams for his last two seasons in F1, finally retiring at the end of 2011 to try his hand at IndyCar, where he only lasted the 2012 season.

Reeves, who is known for his love of fast cars and motorcycles, was spotted at various F1 races in recent years, and according to reports from July he conducted interviews with various other personalities linked with F1 at the time Brawn GP was competing. Former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo and current Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner were mentioned in the reports.

Related Articles

Following the recent success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix, a number of rival streaming services have announced plans for F1-related content. A documentary about Lewis Hamilton and an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt are already locked in for Apple TV+.