Lexus is working on multiple electric vehicles to join its current RZ crossover, and new trademark filings point to at least one of them possibly being called the HZ.

The automaker filed for trademark protection for the “HZ 450e” and “HZ 550e” names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Nov. 15.

They follow trademark filings for “TZ 450e” and “TZ 550e,” which were discovered in July.

The names fit the format Lexus uses for the RZ, which was launched for 2023 in RZ 450e guise, suggesting they will also be attached to EVs. That’s if they end up being used. It’s not uncommon for an automaker to trademark a name and not use it.

Lexus LF-ZL concept

Lexus has rolled out several EV concepts in recent years, the most recent being the hatch-like LF-ZC and high-riding LF-ZL concepts shown during October’s 2023 Tokyo auto show. Those concepts preview EVs based on Lexus’ next-generation EV technology, which are due to start arriving in 2026.

Before the arrival of its next-generation EVs, Lexus will introduce more EVs based on its current technology. One of these will likely be a three-row SUV, rumored to use the aforementioned TZ name.

Also in the works is an electric supercar that will boast 0-60 mph acceleration in about two seconds and offer a transmission simulating a conventional manual, Lexus has confirmed.

Lexus eventually plans to make zero-emission vehicles, including vehicles designed to run on hydrogen, account for 100% of its sales in the U.S., Europe, and China by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2035.

