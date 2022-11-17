Nissan announced new ownership perks for the Ariya and Leaf that could be a selling point for these EVs when the strong supply-pinched market starts to cool off.

Called Nissan EV Carefree+, the package includes maintenance and charging perks for buyers and lessees of 2023 Nissan Ariya and Leaf vehicles, along with roadside assistance, Nissan said in a press release in advance of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

2023 Nissan Leaf

For charging, Ariya customers received one year of unlimited public charging on the EVgo network, while Leaf customers get a $100 EVgo charging credit. Longtime customers might recall that Nissan started including $250 of charging on EVgo as a limited offer in 2019.

Scheduled maintenance is also covered for the first three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first), with a tire hazard protection plan covering tire damage. Dealership technicians will also “provide comprehensive multi-point, EV-specific inspection reports” at scheduled maintenance intervals, Nissan said.

Roadside assistance is included for the same period, including out-of-charge towing to the nearest Nissan dealership, charging site, or an owner’s residence. This service isn’t unique to Nissan. Drivers of electric cars from other brands can request roadside assistance from independent services for the rare times you might end up short on charge. SparkCharge offers on-demand charging from large mobile battery packs, for example.

Nissan Surf-Out, Max-Out and Hang-Out concepts

New for the 2023 model year, the Ariya crossover represents a long-awaited new generation of Nissan EVs, but will continue to be sold alongside the Leaf for the time being. The 2023 Nissan Leaf continues on a more affordable trajectory with a simplified two-trim lineup, while design changes aim to keep this older model fresh.

Nissan said EV Carefree+ will also be available on its future EVs. The automaker plans 15 new EVs globally by 2030, with a couple of them due to be U.S.-made starting in 2025.

