Nissan will use the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon this weekend to debut a Nismo-enhanced version of the Ariya electric crossover.

Previewed online late on Thursday, the new Ariya Nismo is based on the current Ariya e-4ORCE grade and confirmed for sale in Japan only.

A spokesman for Nissan told Motor Authority there are currently no further announcements about availability in other markets.

Prototypes for the Ariya Nismo were spotted last fall at Germany’s Nürburgring racetrack, with engineers using a Kia EV6 GT as a benchmark. The Nissan isn’t quite as powerful as the 576-hp Kia, though.

Nissan Ariya Nismo

Buyers will be able to choose between B6 and B9 grades, delivering a peak of 362 hp and 429 hp, respectively. The B6 uses the Ariya’s standard 66-kwh battery, while the B9 gets the available 91-kwh battery. The curb weight with the bigger battery is just under 4,900 pounds.

Range and general performance estimates for the Ariya Nismo haven’t been published, though Nissan said the powertrain has been given specific tuning for greater acceleration. The regular Ariya e-4ORCE delivers up to 389 hp and will sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Nissan Ariya Nismo

The vehicle also comes with various Nismo styling treatments, including an aerodynamic package that helps to reduce drag while also producing greater downforce. Other Nismo goodies include the 20-inch wheels, sport seats for the driver and front passenger, and a sound generator that Nissan says produces a sound under acceleration that was inspired by its Formula E race car.

The Ariya Nismo isn’t the first Nismo EV. A few years back Nissan launched a Leaf Nismo that was only sold in Japan.

