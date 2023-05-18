Mercedes-Benz is preparing an update for its mid-size van that’s sold in the U.S. in a commercial guise known as the Metris, and the company released a teaser shot this week.

In other markets, the Metris is known as the Vito and is sold alongside a luxury version called the V-Class. The Vito and V-Class also come in electric form, known as the eVito and EQV, respectively.

The teaser shot shows the updated V-Class.

Prototypes for the updated V-Class and EQV have been spotted, and Mercedes has confirmed a reveal this summer.

The updates will include tweaks to the exterior styling and a new dash. The latter will adopt a single panel integrating both a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. Mercedes said new digital services and safety features are also planned.

It isn’t clear what’s planned for the powertrains. Buyers currently have a series of diesels to choose from, including 4- and 6-cylinder options, plus an electric powertrain in the eVito and EQV.

Mercedes hasn’t said whether the Metris will be updated, though the automaker allegedly told its U.S. dealers last year that the Metris will be dropped after the third quarter of 2023.

While the U.S. will likely miss out on the updated van series, Mercedes this week confirmed a new luxury mid-size van with electric power will be launched here later this decade. The new electric van, likely to be a successor to the current EQV, will be based on a dedicated EV platform that will eventually underpin all vans from Mercedes, including future versions of the full-size Sprinter van.

