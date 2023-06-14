Mercedes-Benz took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer the first glimpse of a modern C111 supercar.

A pair of teaser photos and a video show elements of the design, including pixel LEDs for the taillights. The LEDs can be arranged to display a script of the car’s “ONE ELEVEN” name.

Mercedes included phrases like “an icon reloaded” and “are you ready for the reimagined icon?” in its posts, which also hint at the connection with the original C111.

The C111 isn’t actually a single model but rather a collection of technology demonstrators, of which more than a dozen exist, all still in the hands of Mercedes.

Teaser for modern Mercedes-Benz C111 concept Teaser for modern Mercedes-Benz C111 concept Teaser for modern Mercedes-Benz C111 concept

The first C111 was presented at the 1969 Frankfurt auto show and introduced new design and technology, including a rotary engine, an aerodynamically shaped body, and lightweight construction.

Mercedes continued to make improvements to the design with each iteration, and eventually swapped out the rotary engine for a more efficient diesel unit. Some later C111s were used to set multiple records during high-speed testing at Italy’s Nardo test track. The last of the original C111s, the C111/IV, featured a gas-powered 4.8-liter V-8 rated at 493 hp. It managed to reach a top speed of 251 mph during testing in 1979.

Given the ethos of the earlier C111s, the modern iteration isn’t likely to be production-bound. It will likely be used by Mercedes to demonstrate new technology, including no doubt next-generation battery and electric motor technology. It may also be used to preview a new design language for future Mercedes EVs.

Mercedes hasn’t said when its modern C111 will be revealed.

