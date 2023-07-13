Hyundai’s first electric performance model, the 2024 Ioniq 5 N, made its debut on Wednesday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. While it has up to 641 hp, the Ioniq 5 N is meant to perform around corners and on a track, as well as in a straight line.

Based on the standard Ioniq 5 electric crossover, the Ioniq 5 N has more power, a bigger battery, a stiffer body, larger brakes, a sportier suspension, and a load of technology features aimed at performance.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

It starts with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with a 166-kw motor up front and a 282-kw motor at the rear that combine to make 600 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque most of the time, or 641 hp and 568 lb-ft using the N Grin Boost function available for 10-second blasts. Hyundai says the car can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds using launch control (which is adjustable through three levels of traction) and reach a top speed of 162 mph.

The motors are fed by an 84-kwh battery pack that’s bigger than the standard Ioniq 5’s 77.4-kwh long-range battery. The battery has additional cooling, and Hyundai even optimizes the temperature for the available drive modes before driving. For example, in Drag mode, the battery will be preconditioned to 86-104 degrees Fahrenheit, and in Track mode it will be 68-86 degrees. An N Race mode has Endurance and Sprint settings to optimize battery output for the long or short sessions.

Like the standard Ioniq 5, the N has an 800-volt electrical architecture that can accept a charge rate up to 350 kw, which will charge it from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

The Ioniq 5 N has no transmission, but Hyundai will make it feel like it has an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic through an N e-shift function that controls motor torque to simulate the jolt between shifts.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

It has no cylinders either, but it can also sound like it’s powered by an internal combustion engine.

A system called N Active Sound+ uses eight interior and two exterior speakers to play three different sound themes. The Ignition theme sounds like the rowdy 2.0-liter turbo-4 in other Hyundai N cars, including the pops and bangs on overrun. Supersonic is one of two futuristic EV themes and is inspired by twin-engine fighter jets. The soundscapes vary the sound based on throttle position.

On the outside, the Ioniq 5 N sits 0.8 inch lower and its fenders spread out 2.0 inches wider. It’s also 3.2 inches longer thanks to the new front bumper and a rear diffuser that’s joined by a rear wing. Up front, it has an air curtain, three active air flaps, a lip spoiler, and more grille mesh for additional cooling. A Luminous Orange Matte strip runs along the bottom of the bumpers and side skirts.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The handling improvements start with the structure, which is based on the brand’s Electric-Global Modular Platform. Hyundai adds 42 more welding points and 6.9 feet of additional bonding material. The motor and battery mounting points and front and rear subframes are reinforced, and larger adjustable dampers and stiffer knuckles are used. The steering column is also reinforced, and the ratio is quicker for more immediate responses. The car has a wider track than other Ioniq 5s to fit wide 275/35 Pirelli P Zero tires on 21-inch wheels.

Hyundai also uses the electric motors to improve handling. A cornering function called N Pedal applies negative torque through the powertrain to put more weight over the front wheels. An N Torque Distribution system can adjust power delivery through 11 levels front to rear and an electronic limited-slip rear differential optimizes power at the rear for corner exit. Hyundai also adds an N Drift Optimizer to control power delivery for glorious drifts, and it even has a simulated clutch kick function.

Braking is handled not only by 15.7-inch front discs with 4-piston calipers and 14.2-inch rear discs with single-piston calipers but also by the motors’ brake regeneration capability. The regen can provide up to 0.6 g of braking force, and Hyundai says regen provides 80-90% of the braking on the street and 40-50% on a track, which precludes the need for carbon-ceramic brakes. The company also says up to 44% of the powertrain energy can be recuperated on the track, and the brake and throttle can be used at the same time.

In all, the Ioniq 5 N weighs more than other 5s due to its additional performance equipment, but Hyundai says it did as much as possible to limit the weight increase. The company didn’t provide a curb weight, though.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Inside, the Ioniq 5 N features metal pedals, knee pads on the sides of the center console, a new N steering wheel with four mode buttons, and two-tone sport seats with reinforced bolsters. The seats, which are available with leather and Alcantara or cloth and leather, sit 0.8 inch lower than in other Ioniq 5s. Also inside are a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and both offer specific N readouts and over-the-air update capability.

Prices and electric driving range will be announced closer to launch, which is expected late this year.

Related Articles