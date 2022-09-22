Faraday Future’s FF91 has taken a major step toward becoming a retail reality with news the electric crossover in its FF91 Futurist launch form has been rated by the EPA at 381 miles of range.

That’s three miles better than what Faraday Future promised at the FF91’s reveal in early 2017, and is impressive given the vehicle’s size and claimed performance.

At 206.7 inches in length, the FF91 is over eight inches longer than a Tesla Model X. The Futurist version features a 3-motor powertrain delivering a maximum 1,050 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.0 seconds. The Futurist, which rides on 22-inch wheels and packs a 130-kwh battery, also comes fully equipped, Faraday Future said.

The Tesla Model X Plaid, which offers similar performance to the FF91 Futurist, only delivers 311 miles when equipped with 22-inch wheels. Even with 20-inch wheels, the Tesla’s range at 333 miles is still significantly outmatched.

Faraday Future FF91 prototype

“The confirmation of our 381 miles of range by the EPA is truly exciting news for FF and validates what we know about the FF 91,” Carsten Breitfeld, Faraday Future’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our integrated propulsion system with a lithium-ion battery pack efficiently converts battery energy to power the vehicle and effectively recovers and reuses brake energy to optimize and extend range.”

The FF91 is currently available for pre-order, though the start of deliveries is still in doubt as Faraday Future as recently as July said it needed to raise more cash before it could launch the vehicle. The company also said it needed to raise cash to fund operations through the end of 2022.

The plan is to build the vehicle at a plant in Hanford, California, which has already assembled pre-production examples.

Pricing information has yet to be released, though Faraday Future has hinted at a starting price of $180,000 for the FF91 Futurist, and $120,000 for a base model.

