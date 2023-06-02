The Range Rover Sport was redesigned for 2023, and for the SUV’s second year on the market JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has made a series of updates.

Key among them is the new Range Rover Sport SV flagship first shown on Wednesday, which serves as the successor to the previous generation’s Range Rover Sport SVR grade and combines a 626-hp output with a sophisticated chassis setup.

Getting your hands on one won’t be easy as JLR plans to offer the SV via invite only, at least for the first year of production.

There’s plenty of performance elsewhere in the range, however. The entry-level grade is the P360 SE with a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and mild-hybrid combination that delivers 355 hp and 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds. Above this is the P400 SE Dynamic with the same powertrain as the P360 SE, but with 395 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.4 seconds.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV

Further up is a P550e plug-in hybrid grade that’s new for 2024. This grade replaces the current P440e plug-in hybrid, and the only real difference is a more powerful electric motor working with the same 3.0-liter turbo-6 as the current setup. Peak output is 542 hp, up from the current version’s 434 hp. With the extra horsepower, the 0-60 mph time drops from 5.5 to 4.7 seconds.

The next step up the performance ladder is the new SV, which packs a BMW-sourced turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8. With 626 hp on tap, the SV will hustle to 60 mph from rest in only 3.6 seconds.

Other updates for the 2024 Range Rover Sport include the latest version of JLR’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which features a 13.1-inch touchscreen and a main screen which has permanent digital sidebars with sliding controls for frequently used functions, such as adjusting the volume or climate settings. The latest system also has built-in Amazon Alexa and support for over-the-air updates.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV 2024 Range Rover Sport SV

Also new for 2024 is Country Road Assist, which uses navigation information to adjust vehicle speed to account for curves and posted speed limits when adaptive cruise control is activated.

The SV also benefits from a new feature called the Body and Soul Seat. This consists of transducers built inside the seat to generate vibrations to let you “feel” the beat of a song. However, there’s also a wellness program designed to reduce stress and increase relaxation by influencing the variation in time between heartbeats. JLR hasn’t said whether this feature will be added to other Range Rover Sport grades.

Pricing for the 2024 Range Rover Sport starts from $85,075, including a $1,475 destination charge. Pricing information for the SV flagship will be announced at a later date.

