A redesigned BMW X2 heads to U.S. showrooms next March as a 2024 model, and in other markets the compact coupe-like crossover will be joined by an iX2 electric variant.

The iX2 was revealed alongside the gas-powered X2 late on Tuesday and will make a formal debut later this month at the 2023 Tokyo auto show.

News of the iX2 isn’t a huge surprise as the redesigned X2 is closely related to the redesigned X1 that was launched for 2023 and includes its own iX1 electric option, an electric vehicle that’s also off-limits for the U.S. market at present. As a result, the iX2 shares its powertrain with the iX1.

There’s just the one grade at present, an iX2 xDrive30 featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and maximum output of 308 hp. BMW quotes a 0-62 mph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph. The battery is a 64.7-kwh unit that BMW quotes at up to 279 miles of range on the WLTP cycle used overseas. The stricter EPA cycle would result in a lower estimate.

2024 BMW iX2

The electric motors are BMW Group’s fifth-generation design and are housed in modular drive units that combine a single motor with a single-speed transmission and power control unit.

BMW next summer will add a second grade for the iX2 in markets where the electric crossover will be offered. It’s possible this will feature a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup, just like in the 2022 i4.

The iX2 doesn’t use a dedicated EV platform. It rides on the same platform as its gas-powered sibling. Known as FAAR, the platform is designed for compact cars and crossovers, and is capable of supporting gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. The platform is used by both BMW and sister brand Mini.

2024 BMW iX2 2024 BMW iX2 2024 BMW iX2

There isn’t anything to distinguish the iX2 from the X2 apart from a sealed-off grille and lack of exhaust tips. Like the gas model, the iX2 can be fitted with an M Sport package to add a few sporty touches, including aerodynamically optimized elements.

The iX2’s interior is a direct match with the X2’s cabin, though there are unique graphics to suit the vehicle’s electric powertrain. The driver is greeted with a single panel combining both a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.7-inch infotainment screen. The latter runs version 9.0 of BMW’s iDrive interface, which is easier to use than earlier versions, thanks mostly to a customizable home page that enables popular functions to be arranged on a single level for quick and easy access.

Pricing information for the X2 range hasn’t been announced.

Related Articles