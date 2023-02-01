Hyundai’s handsome Ioniq 6 electric sedan doesn’t only look good, it also offers some decent range.

EPA-rated range estimates were published on Tuesday and the highest figure is 361 miles. That’s 58 miles more range than the best estimate for the related Ioniq 5, and three miles more range than the highest estimate for the Tesla Model 3.

That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the Ioniq 6’s sleek shape and numerous aero design tweaks like active flaps at the front, a sealed underbody, rear spoilers, and aero-optimized wheel patterns. Together, these features help the car return a low drag coefficient of 0.22.

The Ioniq 6, which reaches dealerships in the spring as a 2023 model, will be offered in six grades, and with the choice of 53- and 77.4-kwh (Long Range) batteries, and rear- or all-wheel drive. Only the 77.4-kwh battery will be available at launch.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The 361-mile range estimate is for the Ioniq 6 with rear-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, and the Long Range battery. Its single rear motor is rated at 225 hp.

Add the 320-hp dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, and the range estimates drops to 316 miles. Swap the 18-inch wheels for a 20-inch set, and the estimate drops further to 305 miles.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The lowest range estimate of 270 miles is for the Ioniq 6 equipped with the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, 20-inch wheels, and the 53-kwh battery.

With a wheelbase of 116.1 inches, the Ioniq 6 slides in between the longer 118.1-inch Kia EV6 and shorter 114.1-inch wheelbase of the Ioniq 5. Inside, the two-spoke steering wheel and the dashboard’s twin 12.0-inch screens covered by a single pane of glass are similar to what you’ll find in the Ioniq 5. And when it comes to charging, an 800-volt architecture means the Ioniq 6 should be able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes using a suitable fast charger, according to Hyundai.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but Hyundai has said to expect a starting figure in the low $40,000 bracket.

