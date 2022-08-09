The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning extends its range for its second model year, and Ford juices its starting price by at least $7,000, the automaker revealed Tuesday.

The range for the F-150 Lightning Pro with the standard 98-kwh battery pack increases from an EPA-estimated 230 miles to 240 miles, and the price increases from $39,974 to $46,974, excluding destination fees that haven’t been announced (expect an increase of $100 to $1,795). The steep 17.5% price increase, the first since the Lightning launched last year in May, follows a similar refrain from other automakers.

“Due to significant material cost increases and other factors, Ford has adjusted MSRP starting with the opening of the next wave of F-150 Lightning orders,” Ford said in a press release.

Ford said it has honored the original MSRP for all customer orders to date, adding that reservation holders who received an invitation to order but instead extended their reservation because their desired truck was unavailable will receive a private offer.

“Current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments,” Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model E, said in the statement. “We’ve announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning.”

Starting June 1, Lucid raised prices by $15,000 for its Air sedan but honored all 30,000 reservations held by those who had locked in a price prior to that date. Following a March price hike for existing reservation holders of the R1T lifestyle pickup truck, Rivian experienced a swift backlash that prompted an about-face to honor original prices for current reservations.

Ford didn’t disclose if the F-150 Lightning Pro would be made available to general consumers, not just fleet buyers as it has been since launch. The standard-range battery can be had on the Pro, XLT ($59,474), and Lariat ($74,474) trims. Those are increases of $6,500 an $7,000, respectively.

Prices also increase for models with the 131-kwh extended-range battery pack, but the 320-mile range estimate remains the same. The XLT High increases $8,500 to $80,974, the Lariat increases to $85,974, and the Platinum extended range tops the lineup with a $6,000 increase to $96,874.

The 2023 F-150 Lightning can be had with two new gray colors, Avalanche and Azure Gray metallic, and the Lightning can be equipped with Ford’s Pro Trailer Hitch Assist that controls steering, braking, and throttle while hitching up a trailer. A police-ready Special Service Vehicle Package was announced at the end of July.

Ordering for the sold-out electric pickup truck reopens Thursday.

Related Articles