(The Car Connection) — For the 2022 model year, more automakers built their cars to better withstand and avoid crashes, according to the latest ratings announced Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

More than 70 models earned a 2022 Top Safety Pick+ designation, which is considered the most rigorous independent safety rating in the automotive industry. Last year at this time, 49 models earned the accolade. Another 37 models in 2022 testing earned the next highest rating of Top Safety Pick, bringing the total to 108 models out of about 223 tested.

Every 2022 Volvo and Genesis model earned a TSP+, marking a rare sweep for the brands, though it’s easier to accomplish with lineups that consist of only five key models. Hyundai Motor Group, the parent company of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, earned the most total safety picks, with 11 TSP+ and 10 TSP awards.

Only seven domestic models out of 71 earned a 2022 TSP+, while two pickup trucks, the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150, picked up TSP nods.

Much like the five-star NCAP safety ratings overseen by the NHTSA, the TSP designations are meant to streamline safety tests to give car shoppers a standardized baseline when assessing cars. The ratings also encourage automakers to make safer cars.

“Our awards make it easy for car buyers to find models that will protect them in a crash and increase the odds they’ll never be in one,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. “By shooting for Top Safety Pick+, automakers are showing that they’re committed to the same goal.”

To earn a TSP+, vehicles must earn top “Good” ratings in all six crash tests, including the driver’s side and passenger’s side tests that simulate hitting a stationary object like a light pole head-on. Side impact, overall front impact, head restraints, and rollover tests round out that portion of testing.

IIHS Top Safety Pick testing

“Our tests are designed around the types of crashes happening in the real world that may not be reflected by the government’s crash tests,” Joe Young, director of media relations for the IIHS, explained in an interview. “The original IIHS side crash test was designed due to concerns that the government’s side crash test was not capturing all the side crashes that occur in the real world. A big part of that was the changing vehicle fleet, with taller vehicles becoming more popular. IIHS’s barrier was designed to replicate an SUV or pickup striking a vehicle, rather than a shorter car.”

The IIHS is a nonprofit agency funded by the insurance industry, which has a business case for minimizing the incidence and intensity of car crashes.

There are other distinctions in ratings between the two crash-test agencies. Unlike the NHTSA safety assessments, the IIHS rates the efficacy of automatic emergency braking systems and headlight visibility.

“The need for headlight testing emerged due to current regulations allowing too broad a range of headlight performance,” Young said.

Automakers initially had a tougher time meeting the headlight criteria launched in 2016, but compliance has increased even as the standards have become more rigorous. To qualify for a TSP+, cars must have standard headlights that rate at “Acceptable” or “Good” in IIHS testing.

IIHS Top Safety Pick testing

Additionally, a TSP+ car must earn either “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in significantly slowing down or avoiding crashes with vehicles and pedestrians in 12-mph and 25-mph tests. An effective automatic emergency braking system minimizes impacts from rear-end collisions, the most common crash, and more sophisticated systems slow or stop cars from hitting objects peripherally, such as a child darting from between parked cars into a street or a car speeding through a perpendicular intersection.

The IIHS predicts the standard technology will prevent 42,000 crashes and cut in half the number of rear-end crashes by 2025. The major automakers made a voluntary commitment to equip at least 95% of new cars sold with AEB as standard by September of this year. To avoid penalizing automakers before the deadline, the IIHS doesn’t mandate AEB as standard equipment to earn a TSP+.

That’s changing next year, however. The IIHS will add a nighttime pedestrian crash prevention component to the AEB rating, and “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings will be required for a TSP+ designation. Pedestrian crash fatalities have increased 51% since 2009, according to the IIHS. Additionally, headlight ratings must be at least “Acceptable” across the board to earn any TSP award.

IIHS Top Safety Pick testing

The IIHS continually resets the safety bar as more automakers meet or exceed the requirements for TSP awards. In 2021, it updated the side crash test for the first time in nearly 20 years. Simulating a T-bone crash, the test is conducted at higher speeds and with a heavier barrier to reflect larger SUVs and trucks proliferating on roadways in the past two decades. Beginning in 2023, a “Good” rating on the new test will be required to earn a TSP+.

Expect some TSP growing pains in the name of ever-evolving safety standards.

“We expect to see a drop in the number of vehicles earning our awards in 2023,” Young said.

But it should make cars safer overall.

“Automakers have consistently responded when we introduce new tests and strengthen our award criteria,” Young said. “We expect to see them continue to improve crashworthiness, front crash prevention systems and headlight options as they strive to earn our safety awards under the tougher criteria in 2023.”

IIHS Top Safety Pick testing

The full list of 2022 winners is below, and will be updated throughout the year:

TSP+

Small cars and SUVs

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Ford Bronco Sport

Honda Civic sedan and hatchback

Honda Insight

Hyundai Tucson

Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-50

Mitsubishi Outlander (built after June 2021)

Nissan Rogue

Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru Forester

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 and XC40 Recharge

Cars

Honda Accord

Kia K5

Kia Stinger

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Luxury cars

Acura TLX

Audi A6 and A6 Allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Lexus ES 350

Lexus IS

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Tesla Model 3

Volvo S60 and S60 Recharge

Volvo S90 and S90 Recharge

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo V90 Cross Country

SUVs

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Santa Fe (built after July 2021)

Mazda CX-9

Nissan Murano

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen ID.4

Luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback

Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback

Cadillac XT6

Genesis GV70

Genesis GV80

Hyundai Nexo

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Tesla Model Y

Volvo XC60 and XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90 and XC90 Recharge

Minivans

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

TSP

Small cars and SUVs

Buick Encore GX

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos

Kia Soul

Kia Sportage

Lexus UX

Lincoln Corsair

Nissan Sentra

Subaru Crosstrek (with CVT)

Subaru Impreza (with CVT)

Toyota C-HR

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Venza

Cars

Hyundai Sonata

Toyota Avalon

Luxury cars

Audi A4

Audi A5 Sportback

BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

BMW 3-Series

SUVs/Minivans

Ford Edge

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Kia Carnival

Kia Sorento

Kia Telluride

Luxury SUVs

Audi Q8

BMW X5

Lexus RX

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Nautilus

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Trucks

Ford F-150 extended and crew cabs

Ram 1500 crew cab