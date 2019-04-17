Bored? Broke? 👉 Savvy Saver

Police: Texas woman says meth shards in her purse are ‘healing crystals’

DICKINSON, Texas — A woman told police the shards of meth in her purse were actually her “healing crystals,” according to KTRK.

Police in Friendswood pulled over Cactus Calderas for not signaling a lane change.

Police said Calderas consented to a vehicle search during which officers found meth, butane lights and a small pipe in her purse, KTRK reports.

The woman allegedly told police that the crystals were not meth but instead “healing crystals.”

She is now charged with possession of a controlled substance.

