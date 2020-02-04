Cycle to support ovarian cancer victims and find a cure with Wheel To Survive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wheel to Survive is coming to Dallas again in 2020 and now you can join the fight against ovarian cancer.

Less than 50% of women battling ovarian cancer survive more than 5 years. Sadly, there is no routine, reliable early detection test available for ovarian cancer today.

However, Be The Difference Foundation is working to change this and Wheel to Survive is a great way for you to join the fight.

Wheel to Survive is an indoor cycling fundraiser benefiting programs for women currently battling ovarian cancer and providing research dollars for a cure.

Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to participate and 100% of the dollars raised by YOU will fund programs to help women increase their chances of survival from this deadly disease.

Pedal hard or hardly pedal…if you can ride a bike you can be the difference in the fight against ovarian cancer!

Since its inception in 2013, Wheel to Survive has raised more than $2.7 million in the fight against ovarian cancer.

When

Wheel to Survive Dallas will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Gilley’s South Side Music Hall 1135 S. Lamar St. Dallas, TX. 75215

How To Participate

Register, Raise and Ride! Be a team captain and start a relay team or register for a team that you’ve been invited to join.

You can also register as an individual rider and choose which hour you want to ride. The event is 6 hours with 50 minute back-to-back rides led by the best instructors in DFW. Team members ride relay style sharing a bike.

You can register to ride at www.wheeltosurvive.org by paying your registration fee and setting up your fundraising profile.

Be The Difference

Be the Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors with a common goal to “Be the Difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer.

One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 24 minutes. One woman dies from ovarian cancer every 37 minutes. 70% women diagnosed will die from the disease.

The goal of Wheel to Survive is to bring awareness of the disease symptoms, fund programs for women battling ovarian cancer today and provide research dollars for a CURE.

Curious? Check out our story on the 2015 Wheel to Survive:

