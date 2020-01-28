Hidden History: Carver Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Jan. 20 and during all of Black History Month in February, CW33 and The Cochran Firm are excited to bring you the Hidden History series.

The African-American experience is as old and rich as America itself. But much of this history is only known to a few, or even overlooked entirely.

Many of the pitched battles for equality are woven into the fabric of our small cities and towns but are not known to the rest of the country. As part of our 2020 initiative, we will uncover heroes of the movement and share their stories that made it all possible. You will hear from those who risked it all, their struggles and their triumphs as they fought for justice.