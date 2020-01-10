Savvy Saver: Nature and S’mores, lucky rats, and floaties

What do you get when you mix equal parts Carl Sagan, breaking your new years diet resolutions, and a lucky rat?

This week’s Savvy Saver 👇

Stars & S’mores | Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center (Cedar Hill) | Jan. 17-18

There’s something primal about sitting by a campfire at night under a starry sky, pondering your place in the Universe….as you violently shovel your 6th S’more down your gullet like it was a rare calorie-laden tuber ripped from the ground by our protohuman ancestors.

Stars & S’mores at Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center has been expanded to two nights. The events lets you “see the stars, hear the owls, and explore Dogwood Canyon at night.” S’mores will be roasted around the campfire and telescopes will be available for night sky viewing (weather permitting). Plus, they’ll have hot chocolate and other activities available including animal encounters.

Savvy Savings: $5

MORE INFO

Lunar New Year Festival and Firecracker Show | Asia Times Square | Jan. 10-19

Ya know what’s better than 1 measly ol’ New Years Day that you spend most of trying to forget your regrettable foray into whatever you forayed into the day before?

15 NEW YEAR DAYS.

This year Lunar New Year (aka Chinese New Year) starts on Jan 25 and goes until February 8th. Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie is getting started early:

“The annual ATS Lunar New Year will be held on Jan 10-12 & Jan 17-19 with the firecracker show on Jan 25 and 26! The event will be jam-packed with performances, food, and attendees from all over! ”

Savvy Savings: Free

MORE INFO

Tiny Tot Monday | Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark | Mondays until March 2nd

Got one of those tiny humans?

Take it swimming.

Cheaply.

Savvy Savings: $10, adults are free.

MORE INFO

