Warm Up America! charity to hand out thousands of winter wear items around Dallas, here’s how to help

While we do get our occasional cold spells in North Texas, it’s easy to take the relative winter comfort we experience for granted.

If you’re without shelter and even the most basics of winter wear, a “chilly” night for most of us can be a outright miserable for others. Some of the coldest nights can potentially be fatal for those in the elements.

During the winter months you may have seen scarfs, gloves, and hats hanging from trees around Dallas for people to take and use.

One group that is responsible is Warm Up America!. The group provides warm hand-knitted and crocheted hats, scarves, blankets and more to thousands of people in need across Dallas and the country.

On January 11th, the group is holding their sixth annual “Made With Love” event where they will share these items with people who need them around Dallas.

“It brings me such joy to be able to help out with this event each year,” WUA! volunteer Cheri Prachniak said about the event. “I consider it an honor to be able to serve our community in this way and I love connecting and talking to those we give to in such a meaningful and impactful way.”

The group is looking to collect 7,500 donations of knitted scarves, hats, and gloves. Anyone who would like to donate can drop them off at the Warm Up America! office: Warm Up America ATTN: Made with Love 3740 N. Josey Lane, Suite 152 Carrollton, TX 75007.

“Made With Love has been going strong for six years now,” said Jenny Bessonette, executive director of Warm Up America! “Our goal again this year is to reach even more people by having volunteers host Made With Love events around the country.”

For more information or how to get involved, visit warmupamerica.org