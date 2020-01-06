Florida man wakes to find burglar sucking his toes, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. – A Florida man woke up on Christmas Eve to find a burglar sucking on his toes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

When the Bradenton resident asked the stranger what he was doing in his house, the stranger said he “was there to suck toes,” according to an incident report obtained by the Bradenton Herald.

A fight broke out and during the struggle the suspect tried to grab the victim’s genitals and claimed to have a gun, the report says. Deputies said no weapon was found at the scene.

The victim eventually forced the other man out of the house, but deputies say the suspect smashed one of the home’s windows as well as the windshield of the resident’s car.

The Herald reports that investigators swabbed the victim’s toes for DNA and tried to track the suspect with a police dog, but the alleged toe-sucking burglar escaped.

Officers continued to investigate Friday, the sheriff’s office said.