(NEXSTAR) — The Path to the Playoff has just one more stop before the National Championship — the College Football Playoff semifinal bowl games in Phoenix and Atlanta this Saturday.

The no. 1 LSU Tigers will battle it out in the Peach Bowl against the no. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. EST.

At 8 p.m. EST, the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

Can the Buckeyes defeat the reigning National Champs? Can the Sooners overcome LSU’s Heisman QB Joe Burrow? Who do you think will play in the National Championship?

Watch Path to the Playoff: Live from the semifinals right here at 2 p.m. EST today for live analysis from the reporters who’ve watched all four teams prepare for the semifinal bowl games this week. You’ll hear from each coach, get a look at each team’s practice sessions, and hear each reporter’s take on the team’s chances of winning.

You can watch both games Saturday on ESPN.