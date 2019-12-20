Nexstar Charitable Foundation and CW33 donate $100,000 to benefit Dallas schools damaged by tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a natural disaster like a tornado hits, it's the quick action by first responders - firefighters, police, EMTs, etc - that is crucial to human life and safety.

However, after the flashing lights are gone and the weeks and months go by, there's often a lot of pieces for the community to pick up, both literally and figuratively.

The EF-3 tornado that hit North Texas on Oct. 20 left a path of destruction that can actually be seen from space.

Within that path were three DISD schools - Walnut Hill Elementary, Cary Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School. The loss of three public schools is a major crisis for thousands of students and their families and it affects their lives daily.

Knowing the impact of losing three schools has on the community, The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donated $100,000 to the Dallas Education Foundation on behalf of CW33/KDAF-TV.

The Dallas Education Fund was created in 2006 to benefit the Dallas Independent School District and has set up a specific fund for several Dallas area schools severely damaged by tornadoes. The $100,000 donation was presented to the foundation by KDAF-TV Vice President and General Manager John Trevino in a ceremony at the Dallas Education Foundation this afternoon.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is the home of Nexstar’s corporate headquarters and CW33,” said Trevino. “More important, however, is the fact that many of our employees work and live in the greater Dallas area. They’ve raised families here, sent their children to the local schools, and contributed to their cities, towns and neighborhoods. When a tragedy like this strikes, Nexstar and its employees come together and help one another and those most in need. We are all family. Giving back to the communities we serve in 115 markets across the country is core to Nexstar’s mission and we are proud to make this donation of $100,000 on behalf of KDAF-TV, Nexstar, and all of the company’s 13,000 employees.”

The October tornadoes are estimated to have caused roughly $2 billion in damage across the Dallas County area.

“Over 3,000 of our students, teachers and support staff continue to feel the effects of the damages caused by the tornadoes that ripped through Northwest Dallas on October 20th”, said Mita Havlick, Executive Director of the Dallas Education Foundation. “However, the magnitude of thoughtfulness and generosity continues to provide everyone in the District the resources, strength and spirit to move forward. The big takeaway for us is that our Dallas ISD students and schools are still top of mind, making us believe we are a part of the fabric of this greater community. We are incredibly thankful to the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation for your generous donation to the Dallas Education Foundation Tornado Disaster Relief Effort.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business.

The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.