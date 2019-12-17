× Fans Vote Aledo High School “Polaris’ Most Driven Team” in Texas High School Football

After 80,000 votes were cast, Aledo High School was announced as the winner of the Polaris RANGER “Most Driven Team campaign.”

As the official off-road vehicle of the 2019 Texas High School Football season, Polaris RANGER worked with Dave Campbell Texas Football to identify five schools that embody the hard-working values of the brand.

The five finalists included Fort Bend Marshall, San Antonio Reagan, Northside O’Connor High School, Longview High School and Aledo High School. After a month and thousands of votes, Aledo High School was voted the Most Driven Team and will be recognized at the University Interscholastic League Football State Championships on December 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. There they will be presented with the grand prize, an all-new 2020 RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition.

“Each of the finalists exemplified what it means to be the ‘most driven’ and were worthy of recognition,” said Josh Hermes, RANGER marketing director. “Texas high school football has an extremely passionate fans and we are honored to support that passion and award Aledo the title of Polaris’ Most Driven Team.”

The Aledo Bearcats have experienced success unlike any other football program in the state over the last decade. That success is the culmination of hard work from coaches, players and continued support from the surrounding community. The Bearcats have claimed a record-tying eight state titles since its beginning in 1998 which included a 3A division crown before marching into the 4A division (three titles) and finally dominating the 5A division (two more titles, including last year’s UIL trophy).