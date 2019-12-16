TLC faced backlash when it announed a limited series called 'Hot and Heavy' that will profile mixed-weight couples.
Trending Topics: Is TLC’s new series ‘Hot and Heavy’ hurtful towards plus-sized women?
-
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
-
This powerlifting 82-year-old grandma made an intruder regret breaking into her home
-
Border-wide campaign aims to stop US from forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico
-
Taco Bell wants you to take its tacos, stick ’em in a blender, and serve them as bisque this Thanksgiving
-
Survivors’ stories: what leaders can learn from Texas’ history of mass violence
-
-
Google unveils top searches of 2019
-
Cows swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Dorian found alive on an island four miles away
-
Actor and comedian John Witherspoon of ‘Friday,’ ‘The Wayans Bros.’ dies at 77
-
Three STDs reach all-time highs in the US, new CDC report says
-
Behold the Twinkies breakfast cereal you never knew you wanted 😋 🤢🤮😋
-
-
Girl, 13, charged with felony for finger gun threat at middle school
-
New Jersey hospital admits giving a kidney transplant to the wrong person
-
Thanksgiving Etiquette: Should you bring food or money when someone else is hosting?