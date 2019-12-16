Trending Topics: Is TLC’s new series ‘Hot and Heavy’ hurtful towards plus-sized women?

Posted 5:33 pm, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

TLC faced backlash when it announed a limited series called 'Hot and Heavy' that will profile mixed-weight couples.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.