Party with a purpose: Get your brunch on and support breast cancer patients during the holidays

The holidays are the favorite time of year for many, despite the stresses that often come along with the season.

For women diagnosed with breast cancer, however, the stress can often outweigh the magic of the season or any time of celebration, for that matter.

That’s what happened to Nicole Taylor, a Dallas-based attorney.

Taylor was diagnosed with breast cancer this past March, just weeks before her 50th birthday. Given her birthday was spent going through chemo and all of the struggles of fighting cancer, her husband Larry Taylor decided to ‘donate’ his birthday to her this year.

However, the Taylors are using the opportunity to not only celebrate Nicole, but to directly help other women fighting the disease.

Larry, also an attorney, and Nicole are partners at The Cochran Firm in Dallas. To celebrate, the firm has teamed up with 1060 Foundation, Inc to host “Cheers to More Breast Cancer Survivors – Charity Brunch / Day Party”

“During this time my family learned that no one should go through breast cancer alone” says Larry in a video about the event, “some of these families do not have the same support that my family had.”

To celebrate Nicole’s birthday and help during the holidays, the firm will be using proceeds from the event to support two families of single mothers currently battling breast cancer.

Full disclosure, The Cochran Firm is an advertiser with CW33. However this is not a paid promotion and CW33 is not involved in organizing the event.