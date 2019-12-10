Miss the Dallas Holiday Parade? We’re airing it again on Christmas morning!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 Dallas Holiday Parade was nothing short of amazing!

Hosted by North Texas television mavens Jenny Anchondo and Ron Corning, it featured 2-hours of music, dancing, Elivi (ya know, plural for Elvis) riding tiny motorcycles, all around Good Fun, and of course Santa.

And.

You.

MISSED IT.

We forgive you (Santa is another story). We're still amped up like an elf in a Red Bull factory on all of the holiday cheer that we can't resist hitting the play button again!

Watch the 31st Annual Dallas Holiday Parade again (or for the first time) on December 25th at 10 AM on CW33!

Is there a better way to watch a holiday parade than lounging in those reindeer printed PJs you only wear once a year on Christmas morning?

We think not.

Check the program schedule and where to watch here.