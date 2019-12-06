Savvy Saver: Swilling with Santa, support breast cancer patients, and our parade is better than yours

It’s December and we’ve pretty much given up on doing anything that’s not holiday themed.

Dallas Santacon 2019 | Uptown | Dec. 14

Despite the name, Santacon has nothing to do with a Santa-based comicon of sorts, nor is it for kids. Basically, you dress up like Santa, wander around Uptown, and drink.

Sounds like college.

Anyway, bars in Uptown have colluded to bring the 3rd annual Santacon and will offer a full day of jolly Christmas-themed specials. All you’ve gotta do is dress like an idiot Santa and bar crawl (all done responsibly, of course).

Savvy Savings: $15 early bird ticket gets you food and drink specials, Photo Wall with Photography, Costume Contest at the Rustic, 1 Raffle Ticket for a chance to win $1,000, Custom bar crawl route texted to you, and more.

Holiday Brunch Party Supporting Breast Cancer Patients | Dec. 21

Here’s an event if you need something to cleanse your sense of self after attending the above Santacon and walking around Dallas dressed like an idiot Santa, or you’re just a good person that puts good into the world (or both, we’re not judging).

The Cochran Firm knows how to do Good Fun right with their holiday brunch/day party. Proceeds will go to families battling cancer. Join them for a good time, chicken & waffles, drinks, gifts and more.

Savvy Savings: $20+

Dallas Holiday Parade | Downtown Dallas | Dec. 7

Ok, ok, we’re total homers here. YES, we’re broadcasting the 2019 Dallas Holiday Parade. But, you can also attend the parade in person so it’s a worthy mention.

Ya know, ’cause it’s free.

The Dallas Holiday Parade is the City’s largest one-day, outdoor event. It has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout North Texas and coast to coast.

Savvy Savings: Free

