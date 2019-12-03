Jay-Z is suing children’s book creator ‘The Little Homie’

Posted 5:13 pm, December 3, 2019, by
Data pix.

The Little Homie has 99 problems and a lawsuit is one of them.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.