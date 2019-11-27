Savvy Saver: The ‘things to do instead gravy-coated jiu jitsu with Uncle Dave over Thanksgiving politics’ edition

Here are a few savvy saving ways to avoid Thanksgiving fisticuffs due to cabin fever over the next week or so.

Savvy Saver 👇

The Nutcracker | Chamberlain Ballet | Eisemann Center in Richardson

Take from someone whose “culture” is more in the realm of a petri dish than highbrow performing arts, if you’ve never seen a live version of The Nutcracker, you’re missing out.

It’s like Game of Thrones but instead of dragons, white walkers, and Dothraki you’ve got toy soldiers fighting rats. Rat Kings, to be precise.

Sold? Of course you are.

Don’t shell out the holiday budget for this. The Chamberlain Ballet has a special Thanksgiving weekend production with affordable tickets. Like REALLY affordable.

Plus, you’ll be doing good and having fun (eh?) as you’ll be supporting the The Chamberlain Ballet who, along with the ballet company, has several community outreach programs such as the Shining Stars Program for kids with special needs.

Savvy Savings: Tickets as low as $15

MORE INFO

Prairie Lights | Grand Prairie

What better way to celebrate one holiday than to mindlessly lurch to the next! On to Christmas!

Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie, Texas.

This year will feature one-of-a-kind custom displays and brand-new indoor and outdoor attractions.

We’ll be honest, we were on the fence about including this when considering the cost.

However, after realizing you can dupe ask your friends and family that are visiting for Thanksgiving to pitch it, the cost makes sense when spread across a whole car full of suckers friends and family.

Savvy Savings: $45 but spread across a whole carload.

MORE INFO

Small Business Saturday | White Rock Farmers Market | Nov. 30

Writing about how awful it is to contribute to the post-Thanksgiving festival of gluttonous consumerism is just as common as the news stories about people stomping on each other for a TV. But, it needs to be done.

Check out Small Business Saturday at the White Rock Farmers Market and, as they say “…think about supporting families, local individuals, and hardworking neighbors who bring you the best of unique hand crafted gifts to the farmers market.”

Savvy Savings: Free entry

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!