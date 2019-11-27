Good Fun: DJ Kayotik’s Annual Kayotik Foundation Turkey Giveaway

Data pix.

The Beat on 33's DJ Kayotik doled out over 150 turkeys and some good fun to the community at the Mattie Nash Myrtle Davis Recreation Center for the Annual Kayotik Foundation Turkey Giveaway.

