With homeless becoming an epidemic in Los Angeles, access to feminine hygiene products can be just as hard as finding shelter. Social Entrepreneur Yanghee Paik sat down to talk about her feminine care company, Rael, and how she along with her two cofounders used Korean technology to create safer products for women and the environment. Rael is all about sparking a movement that takes the shame and embarrassment out of conversations around periods, while laying a strong foundation of giving back to homeless women in their local community in efforts to fight period poverty.
Getting ‘Rael’ About Periods
-
Three STDs reach all-time highs in the US, new CDC report says
-
Girl denied school photos because of her hair gets magazine-worthy shoot with photographer
-
Grieving mother donates breastmilk in honor of newborn son who passed away
-
Writer trolled for her looks posts selfies in response, gets outpouring of support
-
This powerlifting 82-year-old grandma made an intruder regret breaking into her home
-
-
Here are the Postal Service’s recommended holiday mailing dates for military members
-
Dog in shelter for 5 years will soon become star of new billboard to find forever home
-
Thanksgiving Etiquette: Should you bring food or money when someone else is hosting?
-
Virginia nurse with HIV saves stranger’s life by donating kidney
-
Almost 100 dogs had nowhere to go during Hurricane Dorian. A woman in Nassau took all of them in
-
-
Nestlé develops completely plant-based bacon cheeseburger
-
Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled over concerns of metal contamination
-
New study finds the celebrities men and women fantasize about the most