DFW City Talk: What is value-based healthcare?

Posted 1:46 pm, November 26, 2019, by
Data pix.

Christopher Arnold, MD talks about what exactly value-based care is and how to find a doctor that does it.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.