Thanksgiving Etiquette: Should you bring food or money when someone else is hosting?

Posted 5:11 pm, November 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

A new survey by Lending Tree says that people who host Thanksgiving will spend $300+ while the moochers...people...who attend likely won't pitch in.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.