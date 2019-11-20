Doing Good: Stuff stockings or adopt a family with Children’s Health

While doing good and making life better for those in our community doesn’t need a season, the holidays are a great time to see how you can uplift someone else that may be experiencing some difficult times.

Children’s Health here in Dallas-Fort Worth has a few ways in which you can bring some extra holiday cheer for a patient or family. They have a few different locations you can help with as well.

2019 Children’s Health Plano Christmas Stocking Drive

You can donate stockings and items to be given to patients admitted to the hospital on Christmas eve.

Please see guidelines for stockings below:

Each stocking must be brand new

Items inside of the stocking must be brand new

Please do not place food or candy inside the stocking due to potential dietary restrictions

We serve families of all different faiths and backgrounds. Please avoid items with religious references.

Examples of stocking stuffers:

Infant : baby socks, hats, bibs, rattles, board books, pacifiers, teething toys

: baby socks, hats, bibs, rattles, board books, pacifiers, teething toys Toddlers : sippy cups, small toddler toys, chunky cars, small toddler dolls, board books

: sippy cups, small toddler toys, chunky cars, small toddler dolls, board books Pre-school: coloring books, stickers, small stuffed animals, cars, small dolls, bubbles, play-doh

coloring books, stickers, small stuffed animals, cars, small dolls, bubbles, play-doh School-age : coloring books, cars, dolls, small lego kits, small craft kits, surprise balls, card games, action figures

: coloring books, cars, dolls, small lego kits, small craft kits, surprise balls, card games, action figures Teen girls : fun socks, makeup, nail polish, jewelry, $5 gift cards (iTunes, Target, Walmart, etc), card games, word search/crossword books, headphones

: fun socks, makeup, nail polish, jewelry, $5 gift cards (iTunes, Target, Walmart, etc), card games, word search/crossword books, headphones Teen boys: $5 gift cards (iTunes, Target, Walmart, etc), hand-held games, sports related items, headphones, card games, word search/crossword books

If you are interested in stuffing the stockings, please place a tag or label on the stocking to identify the gender and age group of the stocking.

Infant- 0-12 months (gender neutral, if possible)

Toddler- 1-2 years (gender neutral, if possible)

Preschool- 3- 5 years

School-age boy- 6-10 years

School-age girl- 6-10 years

Teen girl- 11 and up

Teen boy- 11 and up

Donations are appreciated by Monday, Dec. 16 to allow time for organization and preparation for delivery by Santa’s helpers.

Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Child Life Department 214-456-6280

1935 Medical District Drive

Dallas, Texas 75235

Children’s Medical Center Plano

Child Life Department 469-303-4895

7601 Preston Road

Plano, Texas 75024

Our Children’s House

Child Life Department 972-489-3549

1340 Empire Central

Dallas, Texas 75247

2019 Children’s Medical Center Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program

Adopt-A-Family is a holiday gift program coordinated by the Children’s social work department for Children’s patients and their families.

Each family in the Adopt-A-Family program has a child being treated at Children’s for a chronic, critical, or terminal illness. These families have been identified by Children’s social workers as families who would not be able to have a meaningful holiday this year without assistance from this holiday program due to the financial and emotional hardships associated with their child’s illness.

For more information, please reach out to adoptafamily@childrens.com