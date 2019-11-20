Doing Good: Stuff stockings or adopt a family with Children’s Health

While doing good and making life better for those in our community doesn’t need a season, the holidays are a great time to see how you can uplift someone else that may be experiencing some difficult times.
Children’s Health here in Dallas-Fort Worth has a few ways in which you can bring some extra holiday cheer for a patient or family. They have a few different locations you can help with as well.
2019 Children’s Health Plano Christmas Stocking Drive
You can donate stockings and items to be given to patients admitted to the hospital on Christmas eve.
Please see guidelines for stockings below:
- Each stocking must be brand new
- Items inside of the stocking must be brand new
- Please do not place food or candy inside the stocking due to potential dietary restrictions
- We serve families of all different faiths and backgrounds. Please avoid items with religious references.
Examples of stocking stuffers:
- Infant: baby socks, hats, bibs, rattles, board books, pacifiers, teething toys
- Toddlers: sippy cups, small toddler toys, chunky cars, small toddler dolls, board books
- Pre-school: coloring books, stickers, small stuffed animals, cars, small dolls, bubbles, play-doh
- School-age: coloring books, cars, dolls, small lego kits, small craft kits, surprise balls, card games, action figures
- Teen girls: fun socks, makeup, nail polish, jewelry, $5 gift cards (iTunes, Target, Walmart, etc), card games, word search/crossword books, headphones
- Teen boys: $5 gift cards (iTunes, Target, Walmart, etc), hand-held games, sports related items, headphones, card games, word search/crossword books
If you are interested in stuffing the stockings, please place a tag or label on the stocking to identify the gender and age group of the stocking.
- Infant- 0-12 months (gender neutral, if possible)
- Toddler- 1-2 years (gender neutral, if possible)
- Preschool- 3- 5 years
- School-age boy- 6-10 years
- School-age girl- 6-10 years
- Teen girl- 11 and up
- Teen boy- 11 and up
Donations are appreciated by Monday, Dec. 16 to allow time for organization and preparation for delivery by Santa’s helpers.
Children’s Medical Center Dallas
Child Life Department 214-456-6280
1935 Medical District Drive
Dallas, Texas 75235
Children’s Medical Center Plano
Child Life Department 469-303-4895
7601 Preston Road
Plano, Texas 75024
Our Children’s House
Child Life Department 972-489-3549
1340 Empire Central
Dallas, Texas 75247
2019 Children’s Medical Center Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program
Adopt-A-Family is a holiday gift program coordinated by the Children’s social work department for Children’s patients and their families.
Each family in the Adopt-A-Family program has a child being treated at Children’s for a chronic, critical, or terminal illness. These families have been identified by Children’s social workers as families who would not be able to have a meaningful holiday this year without assistance from this holiday program due to the financial and emotional hardships associated with their child’s illness.
For more information, please reach out to adoptafamily@childrens.com