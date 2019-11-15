Savvy Saver: Sugary art pop-up, parental revenge, and all aboard The Polar Express

If you’ve got kids, here’s a chance to both treat them AND get revenge for those tantrums and sleepless nights. If not, there’s a cool art show and mimosas in it for you.

Sweet Sunday | Sweet Tooth Hotel | Victory Park

Taking your kids to place called the Sweet Tooth Hotel seems like, well, one of the absolute worst parenting ideas you could think of. You might be envisioning them running off sugar fumes for days, scratching around like rabid squirrels that just raided a Red Bull truck. Your dentist wouldn’t even return you calls.

Fear not – this is not a place you can gnaw on the confectionery furniture. It’s not even a hotel. No Kids? Don’t worry….there’s cheap mimosas involved.

Rather, Sweet Tooth Hotel is a 5,000 SF experiential art and retail pop up space in Victory Park. Every Sunday is Sweet Sunday, featuring discounted tickets for kids, free scoops of Steve’s Ice Cream (dairy and non-dairy options), and mimosas specials at Reign Bar.

Savvy Savings: Use the code KIDS5 for $5 kids (under 12 years old) tickets, mimosas are also just $5.

Sunday Family Funday | Nerf Up | Every Sunday

After you’ve filled your brood full of the free ice cream at Sweet Tooth Hotel, here’s your chance to exact some long awaited parental-revenge in the form of a foam (but caring) projectile.

Don’t be weak. Don’t let them win. Those tears are psychological warfare.

Don’t. Be. Weak. (You just gave them ice cream)

Savvy Savings: The whole family gets in for $30 with basic unlimited play.

The Polar Express in the Omni Theater | Fort Worth Museum of Science and History | Multiple Dates

Here’s your chance to see The Polar Express in that oddly-shaped theater in Fort Worth!

Check their website for dates and times.

Savvy Savings: $9 adult tickets, $8 kids

