Yesterday was Veterans Day and The Beat On 33 takes a look at how North Texas honors and celebrates our veterans at the Dallas Veterans Day Parade.

Plus, the crew teamed up with Kroger to serve up a special lunch, and we're talkin' a bonafide smorgasbord, to local veterans at the VFW.

CW33 and The Beat On 33 would like to give a special thanks to Kroger for their support of U.S. Veterans!