Last week Boots to Business | Reboot came to Texas Live! in Arlington to offer veterans and their spouses training to become entrepreneurs in business.

Boots to Business Reboot is a two-step training program that provides participants an overview of business ownership as a career vocation. The program is a project by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Department of Defense's Transition Assistance Program.

