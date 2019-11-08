Announcing the 2019 Kim Dawson Model Search Winners!

We’re excited to announce the winners of the 2019 Kim Dawson Model Search, brought to you by KD Conservatory!



After hundreds of submissions and thousands of votes, the winners of the 2019 Kim Dawson Model search are here!

Each of the finalists were paired with creative teams consisting of photographers, stylists, hair & makeup artists and set designers to create editorials to showcase our new models.

You can check out the magazine below.

Sarah was was the CW33 Viewer’s choice winner. She receives a 1-year-contract with the Kim Dawson Agency, $500, and a $5000 Scholarship to KD Conservatory!

2019 Kim Dawson Model Search Winner – Trinity

Trinity was chosen as the overall winner of the Kim Dawson Model Search. She receives a 1-year-contract with the Kim Dawson Agency, $1000, and a $5000 Scholarship to KD Conservatory!

2019 Kim Dawson Model Search Magazine