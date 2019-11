Sure, there are plenty of Dia De Los Muertos events around Dallas/Fort Worth today and tonight, but only Gas Monkey Bar & Grill has Cumbia De Los Muertos!

Cumbia De Los Muertos is Friday, November 1st and features Quimikoz Del Son, Los Reyes Del Sabor, and Bass Junkies. Ages 16+ are welcome!

