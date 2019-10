Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Fort Worth on Nov. 15 & 16!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Worldwide tour is back and BIGGER than before, and it’s coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

We’re giving away family packs of 4 tickets to 3 lucky winners!

Enter below between 10/28 and 11/03.

When

Friday, November 15th & Saturday, November 16th

Where

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

For more info or to buy tickets if you’re not feeling lucky, visit hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com

Enter To Win