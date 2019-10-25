Sex offenders in Georgia have sued a sheriff's office for placing 'no trick-or-treat' signs in their yards.
Trending topics: Should sex offenders be required to have trick-or-treat warning signs?
-
Mom’s viral Facebook post encourages blue Trick-or-Treat buckets for autism awareness
-
Savvy Saver: The ‘something different to do on Halloween other than sit in a bar, dressed like a goof’ edition
-
Thinking too much could cause you to die sooner, study says
-
Boy who loved watching dogs during chemo visits given ‘dream corgi dog’
-
Why it is important for trans people to remain visible
-
-
Dallas jury set to weigh in on parental rights and transgendered kids
-
You might want to change the time of day you take your blood pressure medicine
-
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking
-
The teenagers so addicted to cellphones they’re going to detox centers
-
Baby missing part of his skull beats the odds, becomes first to survive past birth
-
-
Best job ever? Make $1300 watching 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
-
‘I will not fall asleep’: Netflix created a binge-watching contract for couples
-
After losing both legs, 73-year-old farmer refuses to quit