Savvy Saver: The ‘something different to do on Halloween other than sit in a bar, dressed like a goof’ edition

So, what are you doing for Halloween?

That sounds lame.

And expensive.

Savvy Saver 👇

The Texas Theatre | Dallas

There’s a certain ambiance you get seeing an old horror film in an historic theater, one that you don’t get when you pay $1500 to see some rehashed horror movie in a modern IMAXADOBLYDOME2000. Seeing it with a live score takes it to 11.

Every year around Halloween The Texas Theatre has the goods on cinema festivities.

Currently they have their Black Sunday series going through October. Our nod, however, goes to the the 35mm screenings of Nosferatu and Dante’s Inferno with a live score on Oct. 30, and House on Haunted Hill (1959) with a live ballet on Oct. 31

Savvy Savings: $14 +

MORE INFO

Zombie Safari | Cousins Paintball

Full disclosure, I was a bit let down when I discovered this did not involved undead zebras.

Zombie Safari Dallas is an interactive, real-time, first-person shooter experience where you get to shoot without getting shot back. This is a one of a kind adventure and it only happens in October.

Savvy Savings: $25+

MORE INFO

Denton Pride Halloween Fest | Oct. 31 | Denton Fair Grounds

If you’re looking for something more interesting to do on Halloween than sitting at home in sweat pants, shoveling bite-sized packets of Sour Patch Kids down your gullet that you “bought for the trick or treators”, head up to little D.

According to the organizers, all ages are welcome to this festival, but the party is “on the spooky/naughty side.”

Savvy Savings: FREE

MORE INFO

Get the Savvy Saver straight to your inbox!