Meet the first Breakfast Bars winner, Eclipse Darkness!

Posted 6:10 pm, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, October 25, 2019
Dallas Rapper Eclipse Darkness is the winner of the first round of Breakfast Bars on The Beat On 33.

