Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you or someone you know needs helps after Sunday's devastating tornadoes, the follow are a few places offering services to those affected.

Many of these places need volunteers as well.

Your local Salvation Army - bring clothes, furniture etc. to donate

Planet Fitness - offering showers and locker rooms to those affected

On the Road - transportation services

Work Suite and WeWork - work spaces

Legal Aid of NW Texas - help with documents