How to help North Texas tornado victims

In the wake of a tornado that touched down and caused extensive damage in Dallas Sunday night, Nexstar Media Group is joining the Red Cross to collect donations for the victims.

A special page has been created to funnel donations from contributors across the country to victims of hurricanes, floods, and other severe weather disasters, such as the tornadoes that recently devastated North Texas.

At least three different twisters touched down in the Dallas area, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

One of the most powerful tornadoes recorded that night – an EF-3 with winds reaching speeds of up to 140 miles per hour – dropped down near Dallas-Love Field around 9:00 p.m. and continued northeast on a 17-mile path of destruction, ending in Richardson.

By morning, tens of thousands of residents, businesses, and schools were left without power due to the storm.

Smaller EF-1 tornadoes were reported in the nearby communities of Rowlett, Rockwall, and Wills Point.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all tornado-affected counties. Cleanup and recovery efforts are still underway.

