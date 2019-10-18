Savvy Saver: Movies at Mockingbird Station, it’s just a Plano Steinfest, and sugar skulls

Don’t wanna spend $60 to walk through a phoned-in haunted house so a teenager in a rubber mask can beat on plywood at you in the dark this Halloween season?

Fall Movie Night at Mockingbird Station | Oct. 18 – Nov. 1

Finally it feels like fall is here and sitting outside doesn’t make you wish for a quick death.

Bring your camp chairs and grab dinner at any of the eateries prior to the movie, but leave room for free popcorn!

Savvy Savings: FREE

Steinfest | Oct. 25 | Plano

Steinfest is an Oktoberfest-style event hosted by the Historic Downtown Plano Association that celebrates outstanding beer, great food and the right kind of polka music to get you and your friends dancing in the street.

It will include the finest beer, German-inspired cuisine, live music, an artist village of craftsman and makers, a canine fashion show, keg bowling, a petting zoo and a VIP beer garden.

Savvy Savings: Free!

Dia de los Muertos Festival | Oct. 18 – 19 | Carrollton

Join the Latino Cultural Center with your entire family to celebrate all the people we love.

There will be music, sugar skulls, face painting, and many more art activities throughout the building in partnership with The Meet Shop OC and Candelaria & Co. The galleries will also be full of beautiful artwork and altars as part of the yearly Day of the Dead exhibit which will run through November 9, 2019.

Savvy Savings: FREE

