Fort Worth pastors meet to demand police be placed under federal oversight

Posted 1:06 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, October 17, 2019

Black pastors and community leaders gathered in Fort Worth Wednesday to call for a federal consent decree and for the Fort Worth police to be put under federal oversight.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.