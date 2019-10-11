Fort Worth police asking public for help in finding missing 12-year-old

Posted 11:23 am, October 11, 2019, by

Zahraa Khudairis was last seen leaving a Fort Worth middle school.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.