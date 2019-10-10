Here’s how Riverdale handled losing Luke Perry in the show

Posted 5:16 pm, October 10, 2019, by

After Luke Perry's death earlier this year, fans knew the day would come when the show would need to handle the tragedy in the show.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.