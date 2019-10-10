After Luke Perry's death earlier this year, fans knew the day would come when the show would need to handle the tragedy in the show.
Here’s how Riverdale handled losing Luke Perry in the show
-
Blind singer with autism wins America’s Got Talent
-
How a 28-year-old first grader overcame the odds after breaking free from slavery
-
Matthew McConaughey joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin
-
Coming full circle: Going from talk show host to ‘Judge Jerry’ isn’t as farfetched as you might think for Jerry Springer
-
Daryl Washington discusses the Amber Guyger guilty verdict
-
-
Former Dallas Maverick Walter Bond on the Shark Mindset
-
‘I will not fall asleep’: Netflix created a binge-watching contract for couples
-
El Paso widower gifted new car after he says someone stole, damaged SUV
-
Brother of Botham Jean forgives, hugs Amber Guyger before she heads to prison to start 10-year sentence
-
Sharon Grant on her cooking skills and how she’s improved from the show The Worst Cooks in America
-
-
Want to make a difference in your community? 30 Days of Service gives you 30 ways to get involved!
-
Writer trolled for her looks posts selfies in response, gets outpouring of support
-
Video shows woman taunt lion and dance inside enclosure