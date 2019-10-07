We’re going old-school with the National Anthem! First up, Waco-native Kristen Kelly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure, we may have TVs with technology that surpasses what NASA sends to Mars, but there's no reason we can't kick it old school sometimes.

We're taking it way back to the days in early TV history when stations used to play the Star-Spangled Banner at sign on and off, but this time we're exposing you to some emerging talented songwriters!

Our parent group, Nexstar Media, is partnering with BMI and Belmont University's Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business to air a new singer/songwriter series featuring a daily broadcast of the U.S. National Anthem performed by a variety of emerging artists.

The new singer/songwriter series will showcase multiple renditions of the National Anthem by BMI’s emerging talented songwriters who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

First up, Kristen Kelly.

A Texas native, Kelly grew up singing at church, talent shows and her school’s choir.

Her musical style ranges from Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles to Ray Charles and Bonnie Raitt.

Kristen has opened for Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen.

She has also performed on the Grand Ole Opry and at the Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium.

For more information on Kristen Kelly, visit her website.